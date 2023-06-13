Elk Rapids’ Soccer Season Ends in Semifinals Again

CEDAR SPRINGS - In a division three girls’ soccer semifinal rematch from a year ago, the Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders jumped on Elk Rapids early, and raced to a 6-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Ava Lutke scored a natural hat trick in the first half, notching her first goal just 37 seconds into the contest, and her second goal at the ten-minute mark. She scored her third goal of the game late in the first half to make it a 3-0 game at halftime.

Early in the second half, Unity Christian struck for three more goals in the span of just 1:27 to make it a 6-0 game.

Hudsonville Unity Christian (20-1-2) advances to face Grosse Ile in the Division Three State Final on Friday at Michigan State University.

The Elks finish the season with a 21-1-1 overall record while losing five seniors to graduation.