Aubrey Jones Knocks a Home Run Off the Scoreboard, Gaylord Advances to the State Semis

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Gaylord Blue Devils will advance to the semifinals after a 4-1 victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian.

In the third inning, a wild pitch brought home Hali Lenartowicz. In the same at bat, a base hit from Alexis Shepherd put the Blue Devils up by another run.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning when Aubrey Jones blasted a line drive off the scoreboard to seal the win for Gaylord.

Gaylord will head to East Lansing on Thursday, June 15 to play Dearborn Divine Child in a 12:30 p.m. DIV. 2 semifinal matchup.