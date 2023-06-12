78-Year-Old Ump to Appear in his First Softball State Final

RUDYARD - Jerry Cook has been umping with the MHSAA for 43 years and will be appearing in his first ever softball state final.

“It means a lot,” said Cook. “Obviously, it’s something you strive for and I’m looking forward to it. You’re in a different atmosphere. You’re in the big stadium at Michigan State. So that’ll add to the anxiety, but I’m still going to do the same job.”

It all started when officiating fell into his lap.

“My daughter was playing JV Basketball and the officials didn’t show up,” said Cook. “The athletic director came up and asked me if I would fill in and talked to a young man from Marquette by the name of Ducky Perrin. So Ducky and I did the ball game.”

With the current official shortage, he encourages those who are interested to give it a go.

“We need new bodies, new officials. Come on in.”



