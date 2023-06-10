Kingsley Softball Bows Out in Regional Final

TRAVERSE CITY - In a much-watched division three regional hosted by Traverse City St. Francis, the Standish-Sterling Panthers used the long ball to claim a pair of victories, and regional title, defeating Kingsley in the final, 13-3 in five innings.

The tenth-ranked Panthers toppled top-ranked Evart 10-6 in the regional semifinal, thanks to a grand slam home run that broke open a close game. Kingsley advanced to the regional championship game by shutting out Hart, 8-0 earlier in the day.

In the final, the Panthers jumped out to an early lead and did not look back, taking a 7-1 lead into the fourth inning, when they struck for six more runs, including a pair of home runs to open up a 13-1 advantage. Kingsley would plate two runs in the top of the fifth, but it was not enough to avoid the mercy rule loss.

Advertisement

Standish-Sterling (35-7) advances to the division three state quarterfinals, where they will meet Gladstone on Tuesday afternoon in Gaylord.

Kingsley finishes their season with a 24-11 mark.