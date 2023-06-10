Johannesburg-Lewiston Tops Rudyard in Regional Final

In a DIV. 4 matchup, Johannesburg-Lewiston claimed the regional title in a 10-4 victory over Rudyard.

Gloria House lead the Cardinals offensively going 3-for-4, scoring two runs and bringing in one. Another stellar performance came from Brittney Fox, who knocked a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Johannesburg-Lewiston’s starting pitcher Jayden Marlatt had herself a day. She pitched a complete game giving up four runs and striking out 14. When at the plate, she went 1-for-2 and scored two runs.

The Cardinals will face Hancock on Tuesday, June 13 in the state quarterfinals.