Gaylord Softball Prevails in Regional Final Against Freeland

CADILLAC-- Gaylord Softball topped Freeland 4-2 in their Division 2 regional final matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Gaylord, found themselves in the title game after a 7-3 win over Big Rapids earlier that morning. As for Freeland, getting to the regional final was a battle, scoring one run in an 8th inning against Garber to earn their spot.
Freeland’s two scores on the afternoon came from a two run homer by Ashley Collier in the 4th inning, putting her squad up 2-1.
But in the bottom of that same inning, the Blue Devils’ bats got hot and they would go up 3-2 thanks to an RBI from Addison Wangler and a sacrifice fly from Abby Radulski.
The fourth run was a result of Alexis Kozlowski’s RBI double in the 5th inning for a final score of 4-2.
Gaylord will now move on to compete in the state quarterfinals against 25-6 Hudsonville Unity Christian.
This is not a new situation for Gaylord as they faced off against Hudsonville Unity Christian back in 2021 in the quarterfinals. Gaylord, a freshman-filled team at the time, came out on top 8-7 to advance to the semifinal at Michigan State University.
Gaylord’s eight juniors and two seniors will see if they are up to the challenge again Tuesday at Central Michigan University at 1 p.m.