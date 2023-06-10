Gaylord Softball Prevails in Regional Final Against Freeland

CADILLAC-- Gaylord Softball topped Freeland 4-2 in their Division 2 regional final matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Gaylord, found themselves in the title game after a 7-3 win over Big Rapids earlier that morning. As for Freeland, getting to the regional final was a battle, scoring one run in an 8th inning against Garber to earn their spot.

Freeland’s two scores on the afternoon came from a two run homer by Ashley Collier in the 4th inning, putting her squad up 2-1.

Advertisement

But in the bottom of that same inning, the Blue Devils’ bats got hot and they would go up 3-2 thanks to an RBI from Addison Wangler and a sacrifice fly from Abby Radulski.

The fourth run was a result of Alexis Kozlowski’s RBI double in the 5th inning for a final score of 4-2.

Gaylord will now move on to compete in the state quarterfinals against 25-6 Hudsonville Unity Christian.

This is not a new situation for Gaylord as they faced off against Hudsonville Unity Christian back in 2021 in the quarterfinals. Gaylord, a freshman-filled team at the time, came out on top 8-7 to advance to the semifinal at Michigan State University.

Advertisement

Gaylord’s eight juniors and two seniors will see if they are up to the challenge again Tuesday at Central Michigan University at 1 p.m.







