Elk Rapids Softball Falls to Gladstone in Regional Final

Elk Rapids softball fell in the regional final to Gladstone on Saturday, 9-3.

ELK RAPIDS - In a spring sports season ripe with success at Elk Rapids High School, the softball team advanced to the division three regional final that they were hosting on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, that is where their playoff ride came to an end, as the Gladstone Braves struck for six runs in the fourth inning to break things open. That would prove to be the decisive inning, as the Braves went on to claim the regional title, 9-3.

Earlier in the day, the Elks defeated Lake Michigan Conference rival Grayling 6-3 in the regional semifinal to advance to the title game. Gladstone advances with a 6-1 triumph over Negaunee.

With the win, Gladstone (24-8) advance to the division three quarterfinals on Tuesday, where they will meet Standish-Sterling.

Elk Rapids finishes their stellar season with a 28-9 overall record.