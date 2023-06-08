Young Petoskey Baseball Team Enjoying Return Trip to Regional Finals

PETOSKEY - A year after advancing to the division two regional finals with a senior-laden roster, the Petoskey Northmen are back in the regional finals, but with a much younger roster.

The Northmen started the year with a lot of open spots to fill on the roster, and they relied on some younger players in the early going to step up.

That experience has paid dividends, as the Northmen have gelled at the right time, playing well over the past month or so, winning ten of their last 13 games. They’ve out-scored their postseason opponents 35-6.

“I’m pleased most with their progress as a team this season,” head coach Shawn Racignol said after Petoskey’s 9-1 regional semifinal win over Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday. “You know, starting out starting four or five sophomores, and then we get a couple of guys getting back healthy. They have continued to learn within the game, and we’re not making the same kind of mistakes we were in early May.”

“Everything’s just coming together now,” said senior Maximus Ferrin. “We’re hitting the ball. We’re fielding the ball. We’re throwing, pitching great. Everything’s just kinda unifying now, and it looks great.”

The Northmen will host the super regional games this weekend, taking on Spring Lake in a Regional Final at 10 a.m. If the Northmen win, they will face the winner of Forest Hills Eastern and Bay City John Glenn in a Quarterfinal at Petoskey on Saturday afternoon.