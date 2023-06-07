Petoskey Advances to Regional Final With Win Over Sault Ste. Marie

GAYLORD - The Petoskey Northmen notched their third straight victory on the diamond at Gaylord High School to advance to a division two regional final with at 9-1 victory over Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday evening.

The Northmen, who won their district title at Gaylord last weekend, jumped out to a 3-1 lead early in the game, and then broke things open in the third inning, plating five runs to make it an 8-1 contest.

Maximus Ferrin picked up the win on the mound for Petoskey, tossing a complete game, allowing just one run to a potent Blue Devil offense.

Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie sees their season come to a close with a 19-12 overall record.

Petoskey (20-13) now earns the opportunity to host a “super regional” round of play on Saturday. The Northmen will meet Spring Lake in a regional final on Saturday morning at Petoskey High School. A victory would send Petoskey to a quarterfinal game later in the day against either Bay City John Glenn or Forest Hills Eastern.