Gladwin’s Playoff Run Ends in Heartbreak

KINGSLEY - Gladwin’s three run burst in the fifth inning was not enough to get past the No. 5 ranked Bay City, falling 6-3 in the DIV. 2 regional semifinal.

Entering the fifth inning, Bay City made their second pitching change and the Flying G’s were down by two runs. Lincoln McKinnon hit a sacrifice fly to right field giving Lucas Mead the chance to tag third and come home. Moments later, Trace Corlew took to home and tied the game after an error by the Bobcat’s catcher.

Next at bat, Jayden Mieske hit a solid line drive and Connor Dee crosses home plate to put the Flying G’s ahead by a run.

Advertisement

The Bobcats matched the Flying G’s scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning and capitalizing on their lead with a single run late in the sixth inning.

Gladwin’s starting pitcher Lucas Mead struck out six and tossed a total of 107 pitches in his 5.2 innings.



