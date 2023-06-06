Pit Spitters Give Back Ahead of Relay for Life

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are donating three dollars towards Relay for Life with every ticket sold on Tuesday using the promo code Relay4. The donation is paired with a contest against the reigning Northwoods League champions the Kalamazoo Growlers.

“I’ve personally gotten to know a lot of the employees here, and I know how involved in the community they are,” said coordinator of the event and Hudson Helps member Samantha Arbenowske. “They’re all about helping out different agencies and just different things in the community. All of us have been affected by cancer in one way or another, so we’re all very passionate about it.”

Relay for Life starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Grand Traverse Mall and runs until Sunday, June 11 at 10 a.m. The 24 hour event raises money towards cancer research and patient care programs.

The three dollar donation will be on behalf of Hudson Helps, one of the teams for Relay for Life. Hudson Helps has raised $5170 and the top team has raised over $20000, with all of these donations going straight towards Relay for Life.