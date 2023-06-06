Glenn Miller’s Knock Tops the Growlers

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters sought a victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers after they ended their playoff run last season and earned it with a hit deep to right center by Glen Miller to make the score final 3-2.

With the game tied up at one after the second inning and two after the fourth inning, Glenn Miller’s eighth inning base hit was enough to take the win over the reigning Northwoods League champions.

Josh Lanham started for the Pit Spitters pitching in five innings and striking out four while allowing two runs. Nate Blain pitched the remaining four innings and took the win allowing just a single hit.

Parker Brosius lead the team offensively going 2-for-3 and currently sits at a .483 batting average.

The matchup picks back up Wednesday, June 7 with an 11:05 a.m. start time.