Big Rapids Bows Out in Regional Semifinal to Freeland

CLARE - The Big Rapids girls soccer team battled Freeland to a scoreless first half, but the Falcons were able to strike for three second half goals to eliminate the Cardinals in a division three regional semifinal on Tuesday evening.

Kelsie Gorczewicz played an admirable game in net for Big Rapids, recording a number of impressive saves to keep Big Rapids in it. Adelyn Senkowski earned the shutout at the other end of the pitch for Freeland.

The Falcons got a pair of goals from Catherine Mueller and one goal from Megan Hemgesberg.

Big Rapids finishes the season with a 13-11 overall record, while Freeland (16-5-1) advances to Thursday’s regional championship game, where they will meet Elk Rapids.