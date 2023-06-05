Benzie’s First Boys State Title Highlights Memorable Weekend for Local Track Teams, Athletes

Four local teams and dozens of local athletes brought home state championships over the weekend.

The Benzie Central and Pickford boys teams and Buckley and Hart girls teams all brought home state championships.

For Pickford, Buckley and Benzie Central, dominant individual performers led the way to championship glory.

Advertisement

Pickford’s Hayden Hagen, Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Buckley’s Aiden Harrand all earned clean sweeps of the long distance individual state titles in their respective classes. All three won state titles in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m runs.

“It’s something that I never really thought I would get to experience,” Benzie Central senior Dorian Olson said of winning a state title. “Beginning back in middle school, I was not nearly at the level that I am now. This is something that everybody has been working toward and trying to support for a long time and it was just a really big honor.”

“We did a police escort when we got home and a bunch of the kids came that weren’t able to go down there and joined us on the bus,” added Benzie Central head coach Asa Kelly. “And just to see all the people on the streets and the sidewalks out cheering and yelling. These kinds of things bring the community together.”

Here’s a list of all the local state champions from this past weekend:

Advertisement

Lower Peninsula:

Division 1:

Boys:

No Local Champions

Advertisement

Girls:

No Local Champions

Division 2:

Boys:

Advertisement

No local champions

Girls:

4x200m Relay: Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Madison Lundquist and Hanah Johnson - Cadillac

Division 3:

Boys:

800m Dash: Hunter Jones - Benzie Central

1600m Dash: Hunter Jones - Benzie Central

3200m Dash: Hunter Jones - Benzie Central

4x800m Dash: Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Guillermo Ortega and Wyatt Dean - Hart

4x100m Relay: Kenneth Emerson, Madix Saunders, Nick Metzger, Brayden Riley - Sanford Meridian

Long Jump: Mitchel Harrington - Grayling

High Jump: Sawyer Moloy - Sanford Meridian

Discus: Kellen Kimes - Hart

Girls:

3200m Dash: Jessica Jazwinski - Hart

High Jump: Addison Hovey - Hart

Division 4:

Boys:

- 4x200m Relay: Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak and Nick Simon - Buckley

- 4x400m Relay: Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak and Nick Simon - Buckley

- 800m Dash: Owen Patton - Vestaburg

- Pole Vault: Isaac Bowden - McBain NMC

Girls:

100m Dash: Brooklynn Frazee - Buckley

800m Dash: Aidan Harrand - Buckley

1600m Dash: Aidan Harrand - Buckley

3200m Dash: Aidan Harrand - Buckley

4x100m Relay: Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo, Addison Chownyk and Gwyneth Dunaway - Frankfort

400m Dash: Kaylee Locke - Beal City

300m Hurdles: Anna Plum - Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Discus: Natlie Wandrie - Indian River Inland Lakes

Shot Put: Natalie Wandrie - Indian River Inland Lakes

Upper Peninsula:

Division 1:

Boys:

200m Dash: Carter Oshelski - Sault Ste. Marie

400m Dash: Carter Oshelski - Sault Ste. Marie

4x800m Relay: Caleb Klier, Logan Haskins, Cody Aldridge and Gabe Litzner - Sault Ste. Marie

Pole Vault: Rayce Rizzo - Sault Ste. Marie

Girls:

Shot Put: Hannah Maurer - Sault Ste. Marie

Division 2:

Boys:

800m Dash: Hayden Hagen - Pickford

1600m Dash: Hayden Hagen - Pickford

3200m Dash: Hayden Hagen - Pickford

110m Hurdles: David Kozisek - Pickford

4x100m Relay: Cole Warner, Kendrick Brace, Brayden Altoft and Owen McConkey - Pickford

High Jump: David Kozisek - Pickford

Long Jump: David Kozisek - Pickford

Pole Vault: Owen Lester - St. Ignace

Shot Put: Brayden Altoft - Pickford

Girls:

Pole Vault: Avery Visnaw - St. Ignace

Discus: Kadence Potoczak - Pickford

Division 3:

Boys:

300m Hurdles: Chris Hopson - Newberry

4x200m Relay: Marco Juarez, Aa’Keem Jackson, Kennedy Depew, Matthew Rahilly - Newberry

Long Jump: Matthew Rahilly - Newberry

Girls:

High Jump: Alicia Cheney - Rudyard

Shot Put: Grace Hill - Brimley