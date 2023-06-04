Top 5 Plays: 5/29-6/04

Top 5 plays from the week of 5/29/23.

#5 Beal City makes it look easy as they win their sixth consecutive district championship 12-1 in five innings

#4 Ava Maintler crushes the ball for a home run in Onekama’s 11-4 district final win over Frankfort

#3 The Chiefs’ Emily Clark makes a great diving catch to keep the game going in the Gaylord-Cheboygan district final

#2 AJ Speigl sets the record for most hits in Charlevoix baseball history at 43. The previous record was set by his father.

#1 From Benzie Central, Hunter Jones took home the first place hardware in the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs, helping his team to their first-ever MHSAA boys track and field championship.