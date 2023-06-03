Charlevoix Hoists District Final Trophy for the First Time Since 2013

CHARLEVOIX - The Charlevoix Rayders showed a dominate mix in a 13-1 win over the Elk Rapids Elks. This is the first time the team won a district final since 2013.

Charlevoix pitchers Owen Waha (W) and Bryce Johnson (S) combined for 15 strikeouts, four hits and gave up only one run. The strong performance on the mound goes along with vital defensive plays. Whether it was catcher Ryan Pearl making the long toss to shortstop AJ Speigl at second for the out or Troy Nickel with the diving catch in shallow right field.

At bat, the Rayders exploded scoring 13 runs, five of them in the fifth inning and four of them in the seventh. Speigl lead his team going 4-for-5 scoring two runs and bringing in three runs.

Speigl, a sophomore, put his name in the books for Charlevoix as he topped the record for most hits, reaching 43 during this game. The record he beat was previously held by his father, Steve Speigl.

Charlevoix will host Grayling in the regional semifinal on Wednesday, June 7 at 5 p.m.