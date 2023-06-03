Benzie Central Wins First-Ever Boys MHSAA State Track and Field Title

KENT CITY-- There was plenty of Northern Michigan talent at the 2023 MHSAA Division 3 State track meet.

Some of the first-place athletes included Grayling’s Mitchel Harrington who came in first in long jump. From Sanford-Meridian, junior Sawyer Moloy brought home the gold in boys high jump.

But the story on the day was out of Benzie Central.

Advertisement

Hunter Jones took home the first place hardware in the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs, helping his team to their first-ever MHSAA championship.

See all the times and scores on the day here.