Beal City Beats Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart to Win Seventh Consecutive District Title

BEAL CITY - Singles and small ball carried the Beal City Aggies to a 12-1 five-inning victory over rival Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart in a Div. 4 District Championship on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the seventh straight district title for the Beal City baseball program.

The Aggies scored 12 runs in five innings despite having just six total hits and zero extra base hits. Beal City relied on small ball to move runners into scoring position and capitalized consistently with runners on base.

Junior Cayden Smith got the win for Beal City, pitching the complete game and striking out five while allowing just two hits.

At the plate, Beal City’s Blake Walcutt went 1-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBI.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart beat Coleman 12-0 in the district semifinals while Beal City topped Vestaburg 15-0.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart finishes its season with a final record of 31-8.

The Aggies (26-8) came within one run of winning a state championship last season and now advance to the regional semifinals. They will host Saginaw Michigan Lutheran on Wednesday.