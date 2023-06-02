Reed City Seeks District Title After Hammond’s 20-Strikeout No-Hitter in Pre-District Win

REED CITY - After junior Max Hammond threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter against Evart in Tuesday’s pre-district game, the Reed City Coyotes are setting their sights on bringing home a district title Saturday.

Hammond’s dominant performance on the mound helped the Coyotes to a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night. The Evart run scored after a combination of hit-by-pitches and passed balls.

Hammond’s 20 strikeouts are tied for the third most in MHSAA history for a seven inning game.

The Evart team he did it against was no slouch either, as the Wildcats came into play with a 22-14 record.

“He’s kind of our catalyst. We go as he goes,” said Reed City head coach Eric Grannis. “If he’s throwing well on the mound everybody else follows suit and we have a different confidence and swagger about us. If he’s doing well at the plate, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

Hammond, who plays first base when he’s not pitching, is verbally committed to Central Michigan. Tuesday marked his second no-hitter of the season and he also threw a perfect game earlier this year.

While he won’t be able to pitch on Saturday, Hammond feels confident in the Coyotes chances with the other two pitchers at the top of the Reed City rotation, Noah Morgan and Xavier Allen, both available to throw.

“I think we have the best pitching staff going into the district [Saturday] with what we like to call the big three,” said Hammond. “We have three kids who are pretty good. That’s been carrying us up high this year so hopefully that can keep us going into the district.”

Reed City will face Pine River in the district semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday. Clare will take on Chippewa Hills in the other semifinal at noon with the winners to play for the district championship at 2 p.m.

The district tournament will be played in Clare.