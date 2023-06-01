Mt. Pleasant Drops Penalty Kick Heartbreaker to Bay City Western in District Championship Game

AUBURN - The Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team saw its season come to a heartbreaking end with a 2-1 loss in penalty kicks to Bay City Western in the district championship game on Thursday.

The Oilers and Warriors had met just two weeks prior in the regular season finale with Mt. Pleasant winning 1-0.

The game was scoreless for the first half and much of the second. The Warriors took a 1-0 lead with just over 20 minutes to go when Chloe Wittbrodt buried a left-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Mt. Pleasant answered with just under 13 minutes to play as Izzy Struble placed a beautiful shot into the top left corner off of a free kick.

The late goal sent it to overtime but after two scoreless 20-minute overtime periods, the Warriors came away victorious in a penalty shootout.

Bay City Western advances to the regional semifinals while Mt. Pleasant finishes its season with a 13-7-1 record.