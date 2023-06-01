Michigan Special Olympic Gymnasts Grow with Help of Judges

MOUNT PLEASANT-- The 2023 Special Olympics of Michigan Summer Games is the biggest since 2019 with nearly 3,000 athletes competing and over 2,000 volunteers.

Of those volunteers are the gymnastics judges. These judges are all USA Gymnastics rated, and many of them are also nationally rated. Judging on Thursday afternoon was also a men’s technical delegate.

“We use what’s called FIG rules, which are the international rules. So then one judge is looking at the difficulty. In other words, did they put in the routine all the required things that they needed to have? And then we have one judge that’s doing the execution, which is how did they look when they did that? So, were their knees bent or were they straight, those kinds of things,” Melinda Tisron, gymnastics official said.

The Special Olympians are put in different levels based on age and previous scores at other state meets, which these judges also attend.

“We give the athletes feedback and the coaches feedback, and they go back into the gym,” Tisron said.

With their feedback and the coaches and athletes hard work, Tisron believes these gymnasts could compete in any meet.

“Today, I just was watching uneven bars and I saw some very highly skilled gymnasts doing uneven bars. They could have competed in any competition,” she said.

Liz Viele, gymnast from Lansing and SOMI board member, could not be more thankful for the volunteers that make the Summer Games possible.

“I want to say thank you so much for coming out here and helping the athletes, whatever sport that the athletes are doing here. Seeing those volunteers every single year, because some of the athletes, you know, want to look for their favorite volunteer,” the gymnast said. " My favorite part is seeing the athletes come here and participate in their sport that they love to play. And also see their faces, how they’re happy.”



