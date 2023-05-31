Tri-County Outlasts Alma in Overtime to Earn District Title Chance

BIG RAPIDS - The Tri-County Vikings got a game-winning goal from Allison Johnson just over a minute into overtime to lift them to a 3-2 district semifinal victory over Alma on Wednesday.

Johnson scored two goals, and assisted on the other goal to pace the Tri-County offensive attack. Maggie Lux and Gracie Mellinger scored for Alma, with Mellinger’s goal coming with less than ten minutes to play in the game to force overtime.

The game was a decided contrast from when the two teams met on May 13th at the Alma Invitational, a game that Tri-County won 8-0.

With the win, Tri-County (15-3-1) advanced to the District 46 Championship on Friday against league rival Big Rapids (12-10) on Friday night at Big Rapids High School at 6:00.