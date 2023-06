CHARLEVOIX-- Charlevoix hosted Glen Lake in the district semis Wednesday night.

To get there, Glen Lake overcame Suttons Bay 3-0 and Charlevoix started their district journey on a bye.

There was one goal on the night mid-second half by freshman Blaise Sytsma-Reed for the Rayders win, 1-0.

Charlevoix will go on to play Harbor Springs for the district title on Friday at Harbor Springs at 6 pm.