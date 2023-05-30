Mackinaw City Pulls Away Late to Top St. Ignace 13-3 in First Round of Districts

RUDYARD - Mackinaw City softball trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night but dominated from that point on en route to a 13-3 victory over St. Ignace in six innings.

With the win, Mackinaw City advances to the district semifinals on Friday.

The Comets will play Pickford in the semifinals at 10 a.m. The Panthers are coming off a run to the state semifinals a season ago.

Rudyard and Brimley will meet in the other district semifinal at noon with the winners to play for the district championship at 2 p.m. Friday.



