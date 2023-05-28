Top Five Plays of the Week: 5/22-5/28

Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week:

5. On Tuesday, in a baseball game between Newaygo and Big Rapids, the lions had a runner at second when Big Rapids’ Ben Knuth fields the comebacker and immediately fires the ball to third to get the runner. Big rapids would win the game, 4-1.

4. Same schools, same day, but on the softball field. Big Rapids’ Marissa Warren lifts the fly ball to shallow left field. Newaygo’s Allison Cook comes in to make the grab on the run. Her throw to the plate is in time to get the runner for the double play.

Advertisement

3. On monday, a battle of two of the top teams in the Big North girls soccer standings, Gaylord plays a high-arcing ball into the box. T.C. Central’s Amelia Jordan sacrifices her body grabbing the ball and keeping it out of danger. The trojans won, 3-zip.

2. Late in the second half of the Petoskey v. Mt. Pleasant soccer match, the cross into the box is popped into the air. Mt. Pleasant’s Mattie Stanton tries to punch it, but it deflects off of a northman player, and heads towards the net, bouncing off the post before Stanton dives on it to keep it out of the net, and keep this district opener game scoreless.

1. With just about four minutes left in the same matchup, Mt. Pleasant’s Lauren Hartman boots a long ball downfield, and Grace Mease runs through the defenders. Getting a breakaway opportunity, she shows off great patience drawing out the keeper and tucking the shot in for the game-winning goal with just 3:34 left in the game. Mt. Pleasant defeats Petoskey in a thriller, 1-0.