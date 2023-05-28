Pit Spitters 2023 Opening Day Preview

TRAVERSE CITY - The Pit Spitters are one day away from their home and season opener!

Traverse City’s starting man on the bump is Aaron Forrest. He played for the Traverse City Pit Spitters last season, which gives him a sense of comfort.

“It’s been a range of emotions fluctuating from nervous to excited,” said the pitcher. But I think mostly excited, you know. Having last year to know how to compete up here and playing at this level of baseball gives me a lot of confidence going in to start.”

Field manager Josh Rebandt explained that Forrest thrives best when under pressure or when in front of big crowds, so there is no better day to do it than on the Memorial Day opener.

The Pit Spitters will play the Rockford Rivets with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.