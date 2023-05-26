The Traverse City Pit Spitters’ Food Lineup & Memories Before Opening Day

TRAVERSE CITY - You can munch on exciting foods this summer, while seeing some of your favorite players return and new faces make their debut for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

For the fifth season, Turtle Creek Stadium will be home to 14 returning players. One of those players being Glenn Miller, who witnessed his first ever baseball game at this stadium.

“I’ve always kind of had a love of Traverse City baseball,” said the infielder out of Eastern Michigan. “One of my goals was to come up in Traverse City and play. So, I’m fortunate enough to be able to do that. And here I am for another year.”

Field Manager Josh Rebandt has led the Pit Spitters for the past five years. He looks forward to the season ahead and has even gotten his hands on the sweet treat that was the winner of the fan food vote.

“It’s the elephant year with the ice cream. Incredible,” said Rebandt. “So, whoever was the fan submission, kudos to you. That was incredible and probably won’t be my only one this summer.”

The other options to look out for beyond the Caramel Apple Elephant Ear include:

-Elote Ribz

-Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

-Super Nachos

-Carnita or Carne Asada Street Tacos

-Turtle Creek Sundae

-Monty Sundae

The season picks up on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.