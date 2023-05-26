Buckley Tops Brethren to Advance to District Semis

BRETHREN-- Brethren hosted Buckley Friday afternoon in a division 4 district matchup.

Buckley, the only team to find offense on the afternoon, won the game 2-0. They went 1/2 in penalty kicks and Brethren went 0/1.

Taking those PKs for the Bears was junior Taylor Yuresko. Her made PK was the goal to open scoring for the Bears. The second and final goal of the afternoon came from junior captain Gabby Vermilya with nine minutes to play in the second half.

The low scoring game wasn’t for a lack of trying. As Brethren’s bright spot for the afternoon was their senior keeper Morgan Smith who made 21 stops.

With the win, Buckley will go on to face Shelby on Tuesday in the district semifinals.