TRAVERSE CITY - It was a slugging fest for Traverse City Central as they defeated Big Rapids 14-4.

The Trojans’ defense started with an early four runs scored in the bottom of the first. T.C. Central capitalized on their lead in the third, as the Trojans scored seven runs including a triple to deep left center from Andrew Fender.

Fender (2-3), Owen Dawson (1-2), and Josef Meyer (2-3) batted in at least three runs. Meyer, Reed Seabase (3-4), and JJ Dutmers (2-2) scored three runs.