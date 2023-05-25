Mease’s Late Goal Lifts Mt. Pleasant to Thrilling District Win Over Petoskey

MOUNT PLEASANT - In a game that seemed destined to head to overtime, it was a long pass by Lauren Hartman that sprung Grace Mease free behind the defense, giving her the opportunity to score a game-winning goal with 3:34 left in Mt. Pleasant’s 1-0 district-opening win over visiting Petoskey on Thursday.

Both teams had a number of chances over the course of the first 76 minutes of the game, but Petoskey’s Sadie Corey and Mt. Pleasant’s Mattie Stanton each recorded a number of critical saves to keep the game scoreless until the final moments of regulation.

With the win, Mt. Pleasant (12-6-1) advances, and they will now host Cadillac in a district semifinal on Tuesday, May 30th, after the Vikings upset league rival Gaylord 3-2 in an overtime shootout on Thursday night.