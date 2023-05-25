Cheboygan Baseball Closes Regular Season With Sweep of Rudyard

RUDYARD - The Cheboygan Chiefs scored a pair of tight wins over Rudyard on Thursday to close their regular season with a Straits Area Conference sweep, 6-4 and 9-5.

The Bulldogs got on the board first in game one, but Cheboygan reeled off the next five runs in the game to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

With the wins, Cheboygan finishes the regular season with a 14-13 overall record. Rudyard falls to 12-19.

Rudyard returns to action on Friday, June 2nd when they host a division four district tournament, opening up against Pellston in a semifinal matchup. Cheboygan’s next game is a district semifinal on Saturday, June 3rd against Ogemaw Heights at Gaylord High School.