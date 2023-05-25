Changes Coming to High School Basketball Foul Rules Next Season

The NFHS is making a rule change related to free throw shooting next season.

The NFHS has announced changes to foul rules in high school basketball that will bring about the end of the bonus.

The MHSAA competes under NFHS rules.

Under the new rule, team fouls will be tracked and reset by quarter. There will be no bonus but instead the opposing team will go straight to the double bonus after the fifth foul of each quarter.

Under the past rule, team fouls were tracked and reset by half.

After a team reached seven fouls in a half, the opposing team entered the bonus. This meant that for every foul, shooting and non-shooting, the opposing team shot a one-and-one, meaning the player had to make the first free throw in order to be awarded a second free throw.

After 10 team fouls in a half, the opposing team would enter the double bonus, shooting two free throws regardless of the outcome of the first free throw.

The NFHS cited increased injury data in rebounding scenarios as part of the reason for the change.