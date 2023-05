MESICK-- Mesick hosted the Glen Lake Lakers Wednesday in a non-conference doubleheader.

Glen Lake took game one 18-10 in just 6 innings.

Game two would only go to three innings with the Lakers topping the Bulldogs 22-2.

Glen Lake’s next matchup will be a tough one against Traverse City Central on the May 30 where they will look to make their five-game winning streak six.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back when they face Pine River Thursday at home.