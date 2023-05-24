Glen Lake Opens District Play With Win Over Suttons Bay

MAPLE CITY - The Glen Lake Lakers took their first step towards a district title with a 3-0 shutout victory over league rival Suttons Bay on Wednesday.

Gemma Lerchen tallied the eventual game-winning goal less than five minutes into the game off of an assist from Paige Steffke to make it 1-0.

Thanks to some outstanding goaltending at both ends of the pitch, the score would stay 1-0 through halftime.

Early in the second half, the Lakers doubled their lead when Ruby Hogan found Steffke on a nice run into the box, where she was able to score to make it 2-0.

Hogan scored the game’s final goal midway through the second half on an assist by Lerchen.

Glen Lake’s Ashley Croff recorded the shutout in net.

With the win, Glen Lake (10-1-1) travels to take on Charlevoix in a district semifinal game on Wednesday, May 31st. Suttons Bay finishes the season with a 7-6-3 overall record.