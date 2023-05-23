Big Rapids Baseball Sweeps Newaygo on Senior Night

BIG RAPIDS - The Central State Activities Association regular season champion Big Rapids Cardinals swept visiting Newaygo on Tuesday night, taking game one 4-1, and winning the nightcap 16-6.

The first game was a pitcher’s duel between the Lions’ Josiah Long and the Cardinals’ Ben Knuth. Big Rapids broke through for the game’s first run in the third inning on an RBI double by Phil Wilber. The Cardinals added two more runs in the fourth on a 2-run double by Riley Vennix, and tacked one more run on in the fourth inning.

Newaygo tried to rally in the seventh, plating a run, and getting a runner to second base with one out. But, Knuth then grabbed a liner back to the mound and was able to throw to second base to double off the runner to end the game.

Between contests, Big Rapids honored the five seniors playing in their final home games; Knuth, Brett Root, Brody Sleeper, Wil Strickler and Bradyn Foster.

In the nightcap, the Cardinals’ offense came to life, powering the home team to a 16-6 win.

Big Rapids (25-5-1, 18-1 CSAA) travels to take on Traverse City Central on Thursday. Newaygo will play a single game at Ravenna on Tuesday, May 30th as a tune up before district play begins.