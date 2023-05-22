Traverse City Central Claims First Big North Girls Soccer Conference Title Since 2008

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central girls’ soccer team defeated Gaylord on Monday night 3-0 to lay claim to the program’s first Big North Conference title since 2008.

Addison Booher scored twice for Central, the eventual game-winner in the first half on a rebound off of a free kick that just rolled across the goal line, and the second eight minutes into the second half to provide the final margin. Tessa Petty scored the other Trojan goal less than a minute into the second half to make it 2-0.

Gaylord entered the game with an opportunity to forge a tie atop the conference standings with a victory, but they were unable to get a ball past Trojans’ goalkeeper Amelia Jordan.

With the win, Traverse City Central (9-9-2) finished 7-1-2 in Big North play, while Gaylord (7-8-2) falls to 5-3-2 in conference play.

Traverse City Central now begins the postseason portion of the season, traveling to take on Saginaw Heritage in the opening round of districts on Wednesday evening. Gaylord opens up districts by traveling to Cadillac on Thursday.