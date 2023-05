Rudyard Softball Swept a Pair of Games in Pickford on Monday.

PICKFORD - The Rudyard Bulldogs softball team hit their way to a pair of Straits Area Conference victories over Pickford on Monday, taking game one 13-1, and claiming the nightcap 9-1.

Rudyard’s next game is at home on Thursday against Hillman, while Pickford travels to Boyne City on May 30th.