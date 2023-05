PICKFORD - The Rudyard baseball team defeated Pickford 12-2 and 5-4 in a doubleheader sweep on Monday night.

The pair of conference victories improve the Bulldogs overall record to 12-17.

Pickford falls to 8-8 with the losses and sees its four-game winning streak snapped.

Pickford returns to action against the Soo Black Sox on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Rudyard’s next games are Thursday against Hillman at 4:15 p.m.