Top Plays 05/15-21

#5 St. Francis’ Jack Prichard fields the grounder up the middle, steps on second and fires to first for the double play to end the game 4-2 for the Glads.

#4 Gladwin’s Connor Ritchie pops the ball up to shallow right field. Shepherd’s Jamyson Burch races in and makes a diving catch for the out. The Flying G’s Connor Dee scores on the sacrifice fly.

#3 McBain NMC’s Jada VanNoord sends in her 100th goal as a comet, tying her for 60th in all-time goal scoring for girls’ MHSAA soccer.

Advertisement

#2 Lexi Kovtun crushes a two-run home run deep to left field to give Inland Lakes a 4-nothing lead. It was one of her two home runs on the night.

#1 Traverse City St. Francis’s Allee Shepherd helps her cause by unloading the bases by clubbing a grand slam home run to right-center field. St. Francis takes game two of the doubleheader, 14-0.