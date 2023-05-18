Sault Ste. Marie’s Callen Campbell Commits to Play Football at Northwestern

SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault High junior standout Callen Campbell has committed to play football at Northwestern. Campbell is a three-star recruit who has played a number of positions for the Blue Devils but has committed to play defensive end for the Wildcats.

Campbell has played tight end, interior defensive line and outside linebacker during his three years of high school thus far. He’s earned All-U.P. honors all three years and was an All-State selection this past season.

“I’m just grateful that I’m able to represent all the hard work that me and everyone else here [at Sault] has done,” said Campbell. “It’s kind of just refreshing knowing that if you can play, you can play and they’ll find you wherever you’re at.”

Campbell, whose father is an assistant coach at Sault Ste. Marie, has been around the program ever since he was a little kid.

“He’s just been the prototypical kid that we would want to come through our program and do all the right things and say all the right things,” said Sault Ste. Marie head coach Scott Menard. “He’s just been a model for what our football program is about but also what football in the U.P. is about.”

Campbell said that even though he hasn’t played much defensive end in high school, he’s thankful to know what position Northwestern wants him at now so he can develop at the position between now and the time he gets to campus.

Campbell is on track to graduate from Sault Ste. Marie in December.