Newberry at Sault Ste. Marie Baseball and Softball

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Sault Ste. Marie baseball and softball teams both protected home field with doubleheader sweeps over conference foe Newberry on Thursday night.

The Blue Devil baseball team beat Newberry 15-0 and 20-1 to run its winning streak to nine games.

The Sault softball team beat the Indians 14-2 and 16-1 to run its winning streak to 10 games.