Inland Lakes Puts on Offensive Show in Sweep of Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD - The Inland Lakes softball team earned at least a share of the Ski Valley Conference regular season championship by cruising to a pair of wins over Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday, 18-1 and 20-0.

Both games were three inning contests.

In game two of the doubleheader, Levi Kovtun and Natalie Wandrie each clubbed home runs, as the honorable mention Bulldogs flexed their offensive power against a young Snowbirds squad.

With the wins, the Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season, and 15-1 in the Ski Valley Conference. They will earn a share of the conference crown if Johannesburg-Lewiston wins their remaining conference games but could win it outright if the Cardinals were to stumble.