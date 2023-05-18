Inland Lakes Caps Off Unbeaten Ski Valley Campaign With Sweep of Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD - The Inland Lakes Bulldogs claimed the Ski Valley Conference baseball regular season title outright with a pair of wins over second place Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday, 7-3 and 3-0.

Both teams entered the day unbeaten in conference play, so the doubleheader was a de facto conference championship.

In the first game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a quick lead, scoring twice in the second, and three more times in the third to build a 5-0 lead. St. Mary would get one run back in the bottom of the third, and then strike for two more in the bottom of the fifth to pull within two runs, but that was as close as they would get. Connor Wallace earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

With the wins, Inland Lakes (23-1) finishes 16-0 in Ski Valley Conference play. Gaylord St. Mary (17-3-1) drops to 12-2 in the Ski Valley.