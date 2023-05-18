Elk Rapids Still Unbeaten With One Regular Season Game Left After 3-0 Win Over Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX - After a 3-0 road win over Charlevoix on Thursday night, the Elk Rapids Elks are one win away from finishing the regular season without a single loss.

The Elks are 16-0-1 this season with their lone tie coming against Traverse City West. They’ll face a tough test to wrap up the regular season on Monday night at Boyne City.

Lauren Bingham, Sofie Bellner and Pipre Meeter scored the goals for the Elks in the victory over Charlevoix.

Charlevoix falls to 6-9-1 on the season with the loss and will wrap up its regular season with a home game Saturday against Birmingham Seaholm.