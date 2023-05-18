Fourteen Traverse City West Student Athletes Sign NLIs

TRAVERSE CITY - 14 Traverse City West Titans were recognized on Wednesday as they continue to pursue athletics after high school.
The students include:
Ainslee Hewitt - Golf, Adrian College
Onalee Gustafson - Soccer, Bethel University
Tristan Simrau - Baseball, Alpena Community College
Conor Kinsey - Lacrosse, Concordia Ann Arbor
Ayden Totten - Track & Field, Davenport University
Alex Reitzel - Hockey, Davenport University
Ian Robertson - Baseball, Tufts University
Alessia Piombo - Soccer, William Penn University
Lydia Heymes - Softball, Mid Michigan College
Vin Sofferdine - Football, Alma College
Luke Miller - Football, Albion College
Trae Collins - Soccer, Aquinas College
Jonah Hochstetler - Track & Field, Air Force Academy
Mason West - Hockey, Peoria Mustangs