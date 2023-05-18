Fourteen Traverse City West Student Athletes Sign NLIs

TRAVERSE CITY - 14 Traverse City West Titans were recognized on Wednesday as they continue to pursue athletics after high school.

The students include:

Ainslee Hewitt - Golf, Adrian College

Onalee Gustafson - Soccer, Bethel University

Tristan Simrau - Baseball, Alpena Community College

Conor Kinsey - Lacrosse, Concordia Ann Arbor

Ayden Totten - Track & Field, Davenport University

Alex Reitzel - Hockey, Davenport University

Ian Robertson - Baseball, Tufts University

Alessia Piombo - Soccer, William Penn University

Lydia Heymes - Softball, Mid Michigan College

Vin Sofferdine - Football, Alma College

Luke Miller - Football, Albion College

Trae Collins - Soccer, Aquinas College

Jonah Hochstetler - Track & Field, Air Force Academy

Mason West - Hockey, Peoria Mustangs