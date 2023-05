West Tops Cadillac in Game One

CADILLAC-- Cadillac hosted Traverse City West in their final home conference doubleheader of the season.

The Vikings entered the matchup with a 13-11-0 record, and TC West 18-7-0.

West would top Cadillac in a tight 3-2 game 1.

Game two would be even tighter, tying 7-7 after 7 innings. No extra innings were played due to darkness.

The Titans advance to 19-7-1 on the season, and look to play the Alpena Wildcats Thursday at home.