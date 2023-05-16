Northwoods League to Launch Women’s Collegiate Softball Summer League in 2024

The Northwoods League will be expanding in 2024 with the launch of a women’s collegiate softball league.

The Northwoods League is the home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters and made the announcement Tuesday. This announcement means a softball team similar to the Pit Spitters might be coming to Northern Michigan in 2024, but the league has said team locations will be announced at a later date.

The Northwoods League provides a high-level, for-profit summer league for college players from across the country to compete after their NCAA seasons are over. Launched in 1994, over 320 former Northwoods League players have gone on to play in Major League Baseball.

Initially, the softball league will be comprised of team’s in the current Northwoods League footprint.

The teams will play 40-game schedules from June to early August.