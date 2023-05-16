Blazers Spoil Sabres’ Senior Night

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City Christian spent their senior night at Turtle Creek Stadium with a doubleheader against Kalkaska. The Sabres fell to the Blazers in game one 3-1 and in game two 4-3.

In game one, T.C. Christian senior Andrew Pavwoski threw 12 strikeouts, five of them in a row, in six innings. But it wasn’t enough to hold off the fast Kalkaska runners.

With runners in scoring position, the Blazers capitalized on a passed ball, a wild pitch and an attempt to pick off a Blazer at third, resulting in all three runs.

Advertisement

The Sabres’ Reece Broderick hit an RBI triple to put up T.C. Christian’s only run of the game.

T.C. Christian’s next matchup is a doubleheader against Habor Springs Harbor Light Christian on Thursday, May 18 starting at 4:15 p.m. Kalkaska’s next matchup is also a doubleheader against Harbor Springs on Thursday, May 18 starting at 4:30 p.m.



