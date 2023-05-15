Traverse City St. Francis Stays Atop LMC Standings With Sweep of Grayling

TRAVERSE CITY - The seventh-ranked Traverse City St. Francis softball team notched a pair of impressive victories on Monday night over Grayling, 16-1 and 14-0.

In the first game, the Gladiators raced out to a quick lead, scoring eight runs in the first inning on the way to a 3-inning win. Both Zoey Jetter and Brooke Meeker went 3-for-3 and scored twice, with Jetter driving in a pair of runs, and Meeker hitting a home run and driving in three. Leah Simetz held the Vikings’ offense to just one hit in earning the victory.

St. Francis carried that momentum into the second game, taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning before exploding for nine runs in the second inning, including seven runs with two outs. The big blow came off the bat of Allee Shepherd, who clubbed a grand slam to center field to make it a 12-0 Gladiator advantage. Shepherd also earned the win in the circle, racking up seven strikeouts in five shutout innings of work.

Traverse City St. Francis (16-8, 8-0 Lake Michigan Conference) is at home against East Jordan on Wednesday night, while Grayling (21-7, 8-4 LMC) is off until next Monday, when they will host Elk Rapids.