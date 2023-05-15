St. Francis Earns Two Hard-Fought Wins Over Grayling

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators kept pace atop the Lake Michigan Conference baseball standings by winning a pair of close games against visiting Grayling on Monday, 4-2 and 3-2.

In the first game, the Gladiators scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, they would add another in the third to make it 2-0, and two more in the fourth inning to build a 4-0 advantage. The Vikings rallied in their last at bats in the sixth, scoring twice, and getting the tying runs on base before St. Francis was able to turn a double play to end the game. Charlie Olivier earned the victory on the mound for the Gladiators, going all six innings.

The Gladiators completed the sweep by edging out the Vikings 3-2 in the nightcap.

Grayling’s offense was led by Corbin Allen, who took the tough-luck loss in game one. He went 3-for-6 in the doubleheader with a run scored. Cole Marsh and Trevor Cvitkovich each drove in a run for Grayling on the evening.

Traverse City St. Francis (12-8, 6-1 LMC) hosts East Jordan on Wednesday. Grayling (11-11, 3-9 LMC) will play in the Rudyard invitational on Saturday.



